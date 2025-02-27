Union Minister lauds NIT Puducherry's contribution to technical education

Puducherry, Feb 26 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar hailed the contribution of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Puducherry, located in Karaikal, to the development of technical education.

Addressing the 15th foundation day celebrations of the institute on Thursday, the Minister highlighted its role in advancing the country’s educational landscape and preparing students for future technological challenges.

The event also featured the inauguration of residential quarters, including 45 Type-4 quarters built at a cost of Rs 23 crore and Type-3 quarters constructed for Rs 7 crore, ensuring accommodation for faculty and staff.

Additionally, a Rs 1.9 crore core lab was inaugurated, serving as a cutting-edge research facility for students and faculty, according to a press release.

NIT Puducherry Director, Dr Makarand Madhao Ghangrekar, who presided over the event, presented a report on the institute’s growth, achievements, and future plans since its inception. Registrar S Sundaravarathan welcomed the attendees.

Puducherry Civil Supplies Minister P R N Tirumurugan, elected to the territorial Assembly from Karaikal (North), spoke about the significant impact NIT Puducherry has had on the region’s development.

Chandrapriyanka, MLA from Neduncadu constituency in Karaikal, former NIT Puducherry Director K Sankaranarayanasamy, Karaikal District Collector Soma Sekhar Apparao, and Senior Superintendent of Police (Karaikal) Lakshmi Soujanya were also present.

As part of the celebrations, a technical fest, Gyanith '25, was inaugurated by Dr V Dillibabu, a scientist from the Kaveri Aero Engine, Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), DRDO.

Awards were presented to outstanding researchers in recognition of their contributions to academic research. PTI COR SSK SSK ROH