Union Minister lauds Palampur varsity's efforts to boost bio-economy of Himalayan region

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday lauded the efforts of CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur, towards boosting the bio-economy of the Himalayan region through scientific interventions and nurturing young minds.

Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Science & Technology, and Earth Sciences, was speaking as the chief guest at the European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO) international workshop and Industry, Farmer and Academia meet organised by the institute.

In his address, delivered virtually from CSIR-IMTECH here, Singh praised the efforts of CSIR-IHBT in boosting the bio-economy of the Himalayan region through scientific interventions.

Singh mentioned that he was happy to note the start-ups and incubates being supported by CSIR-IHBT, as well as the success of the floriculture and aroma mission and the Poshan Maitree Abhiyan.

He highlighted various missions initiated by the government to empower the masses and further urged people to come together and work for a "Viksit Bharat." He emphasised that science should be for society and should reach the common man and for this, social media should be optimally utilised.

The Minister was scheduled to attend the program in person in Palampur but, due to logistical reasons, had to join virtually from Chandigarh, an official statement by the institute said.

Dr Sudesh Kumar Yadav, Director of CSIR-IHBT, in his address, gave details of the activities and achievements of the institute and highlighted its contribution towards self-reliance and inclusive growth.

Prior to this, the Minister declared the Tulip garden open to the public. He also virtually inaugurated the Autonomous Green House, Heeng Seed Production facility, Heeng QPM facility, Ornamental Bulb Production facility, and Phyto-analytical facility at the Palampur institute.

An exhibition showcasing products and initiatives based on the institute's technologies and know-how was also inaugurated by Jitendra Singh. The exhibition had stalls from incubatees, start-ups, and farmer societies.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister toured the facilities at CSIR-IMTECH in Chandigarh.

"Went around the different facilities at #IMTECH #Chandigarh. With the current focus on Bioeconomy and Biofoundries, and with PM @narendramodi launching the futuristic #BioE3 policy, this institute offers a huge resource pool with a repository of over 14,000 microbial strains, the Microbial Type Culture Collection and Gene Bank for the benefit of researchers and industry alike," the Minister posted on X.