Union minister launches citizen-centric feature on Jal Jeevan Mission dashboard

Lucknow, Feb 16 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched a novel initiative called "Citizen Corner" on the dynamic dashboard of the Jal Jeevan Mission here on Friday, according to an official statement.

"Citizen Corner" is a one-stop solution with an easy interface and real-time details of the water quality of villages and all other water supply-related information. It puts the ability to manage water quality and supply directly into the hands of citizens, the statement said.

It was launched at a two-day national workshop organised in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh's Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and other officials were present on the occasion.

The initiative marks a significant step towards transparency and accountability in water management, as it allows people to raise concerns about water quality through an online complaint form or a toll-free phone number provided by the states and Union territories.

This citizen-centric tool on the Jal Jeevan Mission dashboard also enables citizens to manage water quality and helps them locate the nearest water-testing laboratory, check the rate list for chemical and bacteriological parameters, and even book a test seamlessly.

If they find out that the water quality is not in accordance with the prescribed standards, they can lodge a complaint and bring it to the attention of the water supply department of the district concerned. PTI NAV RC