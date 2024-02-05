Union Minister lays foundation for country's first Museum of Epigraphy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday laid the foundation stone for the country's first National Museum of Epigraphy at the Salar Jung Museum here.

The museum will have information about writing, scripts and languages using all multimedia installations.

"Laid the foundation stone for the first National Museum of Epigraphy at the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad today. This is not just a step towards establishing a new museum, but a giant leap forward in preserving and showcasing the invaluable legacy of inscriptions that tell the story of our nation," Kishan Reddy said on X (formerly Twitter).

The Central government had earlier announced setting up of the Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions — Bharat SHRI —in a digital epigraphy museum with the digitisation of one lakh ancient inscriptions. PTI VVK VVK SS