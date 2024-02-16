Union Minister lays foundation for Tribal Freedom Fighters' museum in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI): Union Tourism Minister and BJP Telangana unit President G Kishan Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ramji Gond Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum here.

"We are laying the foundation stone for this museum which is named after Ramji Gond, who fought against the Nizam and Razakars to safeguard the self-respect of tribals in Telangana," Kishan Reddy said.

Reddy claimed that the Centre is sincerely working for the welfare of, and to safeguard the culture and traditions of tribal people.

He said it is a matter of pride for tribal people that a museum in the state capital named after Ramji Gond has been established.

Ramji Gond was a revolutionary leader who fought against the tyrannical rule of the British in Nirmal, a district headquarter town in Telangana, he said.

"This museum promises to be a beacon, showcasing the sacrifices and struggles of countless tribal heroes who fought for our independence,” Reddy said on social media platform X on Thursday.

The tribal museum will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda delivered a video message on the occasion. PTI VVK SJR VVK SDP ANE