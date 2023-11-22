Union minister, Maharashtra Governor to attend Rajbhasha conference in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra and Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais will attend a regional conference on Rajbhasha organised on Thursday in Mumbai, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The central and western regional conference has been organised by the Rajbhasha department of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at Anushakti Nagar in eastern suburbs.

Officials, employees and government institutions, who have done excellent work for promotion and dissemination of the Rajbhasha will be honoured at the conference, said Meenakshi Jolly, Joint Secretary in MHA's Department of Official Language, at a press briefing here.

Each year, four Rajbhasha conferences are organised for promotion of the Hindi language across the country.

The conference in Mumbai is the first such meeting to be held in the current financial year, said Jolly. PTI DC RSY