Union Minister Mandaviya confident of NDA forming govt again in Puducherry

Puducherry Dec 21 (PTI) Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday expressed confidence that the ruling NDA here in Puducherry will form government once again in the union territory.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy is heading the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry in the union territory.

Assembly elections in Puducherry will be held early next year.

Mandaviya, who formally inducted former AIADMK legislator of Puducherry, A Baskar, into the BJP, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great leader of the nation and the BJP is a people-centric party.

The union minister said that the Centre was implementing several developmental programmes and the next government in the union territory would be formed again by NDA under the leadership of Rangasamy. PTI COR KH