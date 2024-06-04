Union minister Mandaviya heading towards victory from Porbandar seat in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Jun 4 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya looks all set to win from the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat as he is leading by over 3.8 lakh votes, officials said on Tuesday.

With the counting process nearing its end, the Union health and family welfare minister is leading by more than 3.8 lakh votes over his nearest Congress rival Lalit Vasoya, they said.

As per the latest figures, Mandaviya has so far received 6.25 lakh votes, while Vasoya bagged 2.45 lakh votes.

This was Mandaviya's maiden Lok Sabha election. Before being nominated as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, he had won as an MLA from Palitana assembly seat of Bhavnagar district in 2002.

The Congress fielded its former MLA Lalit Vasoya, who also belongs to the Patidar community like Mandaviya.

Vasoya had won from the Dhoraji seat in Rajkot district in 2017, but lost to a BJP candidate in 2022. When he was still an MLA, he was given a ticket by the party for the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat, but eventually lost to BJP's Ramesh Dhaduk.

Polling was held for 25 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in the third phase of the elections on May 7. Counting of votes is underway.