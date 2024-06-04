Union minister Mandaviya wins Porbandar LS seat in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP leader and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya won the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat by defeating his nearest Congress rival Lalit Vasoya by a margin of 3.83 lakh votes, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

As per the results declared by the ECI after the counting of votes ended for all the seats, Mandaviya received 6,33,118 lakh votes, while Vasoya got 2,49,758 lakh votes.

Polling was held for 25 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in the third phase of the elections on May 7.

This was Mandaviya's first Lok Sabha election. Before being nominated as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, he had won as an MLA from Palitana assembly seat of Bhavnagar district in 2002.

The Congress had fielded its former MLA Lalit Vasoya, who also belongs to the Patidar community like Mandaviya. Vasoya won from Dhoraji seat of Rajkot district in 2017 but lost to BJP candidate in 2022. PTI PJT PD NP