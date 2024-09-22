Union minister Manjhi demands CBI probe into torching of houses in Bihar

Nawada (Bihar), Sep 22 (PTI) Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the torching of 34 houses, mostly belonging to SC/ST communities, by a group of people in Bihar’s Nawada district four days ago.

Manjhi, founder of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), an ally of the NDA, visited the Manjhi Tola area under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station where the incident happened.

“Investigations have revealed that land mafia is involved in this as well as in other similar cases. I have said it several times that out of 100 such cases, involvement of RJD leaders has always been found,” he said.

“This incident must be probed by the CBI so that those involved in the incident must be exposed and punished. I demand a CBI probe into the matter,” said Manjhi.

He talked to the district magistrate and superintendent of Police about the measures being taken for the victims.

Investigations indicated that a land dispute may have triggered the violence in Manjhi Tola in the evening of September 18. Of the 34 houses torched, 21 were completely destroyed.

The police have so far arrested a total of 15 people, including prime accused Nandu Paswan. An FIR has been registered against a total of 28 people in connection with the case.

The station house officer (SHO) of the Muffasil Police Station was sent to police lines for his alleged failure in 'intelligence gathering'.