Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar praised tunnel road project, but no funds assured: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar praised the tunnel road, flyover, and B-Khata conversion initiatives of the state government during a meeting of urban development ministers of southern states here.

“We have presented before him our demands for the state, but he has not assured any funds,” the Deputy CM said in a statement on the meeting.

Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, is locked in a legal and public dispute with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on the tunnel road project.

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya is waging a legal battle against the project by appearing on behalf of actor Prakash Belawadi, who has opposed it.

At a press meet post their Wednesday meeting, Surya said this "cost-intensive project" worth Rs 43,000 crore will serve no purpose and advocated the public transport system such as Metro Rail, suburban rail, buses of all sizes and even trams.

Hitting back at Surya, Shivakumar said, “Who is Tejasvi Surya to say that the tunnel road is not needed? He can ban all tunnel projects in the country once he becomes a Union Minister. Out of respect, I gave him time or the meeting, but now he is talking utter nonsense. He does not know how the world works.” Mocking Surya's push for public transport, he asked, “Why is he travelling by car? Let him and his family travel by metro and government buses. Let the MLAs of his party travel by metro and auto rickshaws. Why do they need cars? He has to realise that there are about 1.3 crore vehicles in Bengaluru and we can’t tell everyone to use public transport.” Highlighting the Congress' role in bringing metro rail to Bengaluru, Shivakumar questioned BJP’s contribution when it was in power in the state.

“What have they got for the state from the Centre? Centre gives only 11 to 12 per cent of funds for Namma metro and the rest is borne by the State government,” Shivakumar said.

The Deputy CM dismissed Surya as a "waste material and an empty suitcase." "If the senior leaders from the BJP like R Ashoka, Ashwathnarayan and Jagadish Shettar ask questions, I am willing to reply because they understand the ground realities. Where is the land for BRTS? Is he (Surya) even aware of the costs involved in acquisition of lands for these projects?” Shivakumar said Union Minister Khattar echoed PM's praise for the city and was briefed on urban reforms, administration of local bodies and formation of Greater Bengaluru Authority.

He noted that urban-centric projects have been discontinued and the 15th Financial Commission's promises remain unfulfilled.

"We have communicated our requirements to the 16th Finance Commission," Shivakumar said in the statement.

At the meeting, Karnataka ministers Byrathi Suresh and Rahim Khan raised concerns about municipal reforms.

The meeting chaired by Khattar, was held in Bengaluru on Karnataka government's request, which was attended by urban development ministers from five southern states participated.