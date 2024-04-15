Union minister Mansukh Mandaviy files nomination from Porbandar

Porbandar, Apr 15 (PTI) Union Health and Family Welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is making his debut in the Lok Sabha elections, filed his nomination papers on Monday from the Porbandar constituency after leading a 2-km road show in the historic town.

He was accompanied to the district collector's (DC) office by BJP leader Arjun Modhwadia, formerly of the Congress and who also filed his nomination for the byelection of Porbandar assembly constituency.

Mandaviya began his day around 9.15 am by offering prayers at four prominent temples -- Bhojeshwar Temple, Kharwa Samaj (Panchyat Mandir), Kirti Mandir, Hanuman temple at Sudama Chowk -- before he set out to address a public gathering at Sudama Chowk.

Wearing a traditional Gujarati headgear 'pheta', the minister was accompanied by his wife, daughter and daughter-in law. His son also joined later.

At Kirti Mandir, Mahatma Gandhi's birth place, Mandaviya said, "I am visiting the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi before filing the nomination. We have to take inspiration from his life." Mandaviya's cavalcade then proceeded to Sudama Chowk, next to Sudama temple, where he addressed a nearly 2,000-strong crowd.

"The whole world has acknowledged India's management of the Covid crisis and the vaccination programme," said Mandaviya, who also holds the chemical and fertilisers portfolio.

People from different communities waving saffron flags thronged the five popular intersections of the city through which his road show passed and felicitated him at regular intervals. Mandaviya and Modhwadia were travelling together in a top open SUV.

People from different communities such as Kharva, Lohana, Dalit, Mher and Brahma as well as traders garlanded him.

The cavalcade, which started from Sudama Chowk, passed through Khadi Bhandar, Baluba Kanya Vidyalaya, Old Fountain chowk, Birla Hall, Tajavala Hall, Bhaveshwar Mahadev temple, Khijadi plot, before culminating at Kamla Baug.

"We hope that such a high profile candidate will spur Porbandar's development and create employment opportunities and bring industries here," said 27-year-old Deveraj.

He along with Modhwadia then went to the DC office where he filed his nomination papers.

Modhwadia, who was an MLA from the Porbandar constituency, resigned from the Congress last month and joined the BJP.

The proposers on the four nomination forms for Mandaviya, who belong to the government's four priority groups -- gareeb, yuva, annadata and nari (GYAN) (poor, youth, farmers and women) -- accompanied Mandaviya throughout the road show.

These four are beneficiaries of the government's various public welfare schemes including Ayushman Bharat.

Voting for both Porbandar bypoll and Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 7. The parliamentary constituency has over 17 lakh voters with women comprising 8.53 lakh.

The opposition Congress has fielded Lalit Vasoya from the seat. PTI PLB KSS KSS