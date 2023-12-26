Union minister meets Arunachal Guv, CM; steps to boost jobs' creation discussed

Itanagar, Dec 26 (PTI) Union minister Darshana Vikram Jardosh on Tuesday met Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and discussed measures to create job opportunities in the textiles and railways sectors.

Jardosh, the Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, also visited the Naharlagun railway station near here to oversee the available facilities.

She said the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken many developmental and infrastructural initiatives in the state to boost tourism and improve connectivity.

“Met Hon'ble CM of Arunachal Pradesh Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji and discussed ways to boost growth and create employment opportunities in Textiles & Railways for the all-round development of Arunachal Pradesh,” she wrote on X.

Jardosh later called on Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed about the promotion of textiles and improvement in railway services in the state, an official release said.

The governor, during the meeting, emphasised on strengthening the industry ecosystem in the state, which has a vibrant textile segment, it said.

Parnaik stressed on the promotion of traditional textiles of Arunachal Pradesh through micro and small enterprises.

He said it will be the growth engine for employment opportunities with special focus on women empowerment, the release added. PTI UPL RBT