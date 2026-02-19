Union minister meets EU delegation, discusses women's rights, child protection

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Union Minister Savitri Thakur on Thursday met a European Union delegation and discussed women's rights, gender equality, child protection and inclusive development.

The minister of state for women and child development also shared India's ongoing efforts to strengthen safety, nutrition, education, and empowerment of women and children.

"The discussions focused on women's rights, gender equality, child protection, and inclusive development," Thakur took to X.

Thakur said the 17-member delegation of the Committee on Women's Rights and Gender Equality (FEMM Committee) was led by Lina Gálvez.

"Such engagements deepen mutual understanding and open new avenues of cooperation towards building a more equal and inclusive society," she added.