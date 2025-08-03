Union minister Meghwal inaugurates 500 kW rooftop solar plant in Delhi Assembly, launches NeVa

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said that while the Britishers introduced the Indian Penal Code to "punish" Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita with the aim of delivering justice to the people.

Speaking at the inauguration of a state-of-the-art 500-kilowatt rooftop solar power plant and National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in Delhi Assembly, Meghwal said, "I am told that the three new criminal laws have been fully implemented in Delhi.

"The Britishers brought the Indian Penal Code to punish Indians. Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to give justice to Indians." According to an official statement, Delhi Assembly marked a milestone in environmental sustainability and digital governance on Sunday by becoming the first legislature in the country to run entirely on solar energy.

Tlking about the implementation of NeVA, a flagship project of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs designed to create a paperless legislative environment across India, Meghwal said there were talks about it being implemented earlier as well.

"I don't know what the previous government thought but it was not implemented," said Meghwal, who's also the minister of state for parliamentary affairs.

Meghwal also hailed the NeVA initiative as a model for sustainable governance across India.

Delhi Assembly's complete transition to solar energy sets a benchmark for legislative and public institutions nationwide, Meghwal said, as he credited this remarkable progress to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi and praised Delhi's legislature for embodying this transformation, where sustainability, self-reliance, and digital empowerment go hand in hand.

He said the launch of NeVA at the Delhi Assembly under the 'One Nation, One Application' initiative of Digital India 2.0 signifies not just an infrastructure upgrade, but a shift in institutional values.

With full implementation expected during the Monsoon Session commencing Monday, Delhi Assembly will transition to completely paperless operations.

He affirmed that this fusion of climate responsibility and administrative reform must begin at the heart of democratic institutions.

Meghwal also assured that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs will provide all possible assistance to the efforts and initiatives of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in this regard.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the commissioning of the 500 KW solar power plant as a turning point in institutional accountability toward environmental protection.

She emphasised that Delhi's legislature must lead the way in India's transition to sustainable and efficient governance, especially at a time when the nation has already surpassed 50 per cent non-fossil fuel capacity under the leadership of Modi.

She highlighted that with the rollout of NeVA in the Monsoon Session, Delhi Assembly is poised to offer a more transparent, accessible, and digitally-empowered legislative experience.

Gupta stressed that these developments are not isolated acts, but reflect an evolving vision of 21st-century governance – one where innovation, ecology, and institutional responsibility are central, not peripheral.

Speaker Vijender Gupta, while addressing the gathering, emphasised that the solarisation of the Assembly is a cornerstone in a broader institutional shift towards sustainable and digital transformation.

"The successful commissioning of the solar plant marks a new chapter in our commitment to cleaner energy and public responsibility. We are proud to lead by example and demonstrate how legislative institutions can champion environmental stewardship," the speaker said.

The present Assembly building was constructed in 1912 and was home to the country's first Parliament, he added.

The speaker shared that the work of E-Vidhan was completed in just 100 days through the dedicated efforts of the NeVA team.

A trial run of the new system is scheduled for 11 am on Monday, followed by a House sitting at 2 pm, which will be held entirely on solar power without using electricity from conventional sources.

The speaker reiterated that the financial savings generated through solar energy would be reinvested in developmental work for the welfare of Delhi's people.

He also outlined complementary digital initiatives, including the digitisation of the Assembly library and ongoing enhancements to IT infrastructure aimed at improving access to legislative resources and strengthening administrative efficiency.

Ahead of the formal inauguration, all MLAs participated in a successful trial run of the NeVA platform.

The trial offered firsthand experience of the digital interface, which includes smart delegate units with microphones and voting panels, RFID/NFC access, multilingual support, real-time document access via iPads, an automated AV system with HD cameras, and a secure, power-backed networking environment, the statement said. PTI SLB ARI ARI