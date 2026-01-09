Union Minister Meghwal inaugurates International Camel Festival in Bikaner

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said the International Camel Festival in Bikaner would boost tourism and provide opportunities for folk artists to connect with central government institutions.

Meghwal was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day festival, an official statement said.

During a heritage walk, the minister of Law and Justice said the festival will showcase the city's rich architecture, traditional cuisine and folk arts.

He said that the city would ensure the preservation of its heritage without any damage to the historic structures.

During the walk, participants witnessed the architectural beauty, local cuisine, and vibrant folk traditions of Bikaner. Tourists from across India and abroad, along with residents, elected representatives and senior officials, were seen enjoying the festivities.

The minister also inaugurated a sculpture depicting the twelve postures of Surya Namaskar and highlighted its health benefits, encouraging people to practice it regularly.