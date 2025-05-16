Union Minister Meghwal urges youth to embrace naturopathy, yoga for healthier future

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 16, (PTI) Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday urged youth to embrace naturopathy and yoga to lead India toward a healthier future.

He spoke at the valedictory programme of the 3rd International Conference on Yoga and Naturopathy held at SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences in Ujire town, Dakshina Kannada district.

The five-day conference, organised by the college in collaboration with the Indian Naturopathy and Yoga Graduate Medical Association and the Ministry of Ayush, focused on the theme of the body’s natural healing abilities.

Meghwal emphasised the need for a digital detox to counter the adverse effects of excessive device use on physical and mental health, noting that the five elements of nature—earth, water, fire, air, and space—are mirrored in the human body.

D Veerendra Heggade, president of SDM Educational Society, highlighted the importance of lifestyle disciplines such as fasting, balanced sleep, and diet for well-being.

“True healing begins with self-awareness and harmony with nature,” he said, praising the conference’s engaging sessions.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khadar called naturopathy a gift from ancient Indian traditions, claiming that 90 per cent of diseases could be treated through nature-based practices.

He urged medical professionals to research alternative medicines rooted in India’s biodiversity and stressed yoga’s role in daily life.

The event, attended by 300 delegates and over 10,000 students, featured research presentations and cultural activities. PTI COR AMP SSK ROH