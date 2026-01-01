Union minister Mohol questions Ajit Pawar's NCP for giving tickets to persons with crime links

Pune, Jan 1 (PTI) Union minister and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday criticised Mahayuti ally NCP for giving tickets to persons with criminal links while justifying his party's decision on fielding the wife of an alleged criminal.
The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has given tickets to Sonali Andekar, daughter-in-law of gang leader Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar, and his sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar through its ally RPI (Sachin Kharat faction ). The NCP is in alliance with the RPI (Sachin Kharat) for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic polls to held on January 15.
All three are accused in the murder of Bandu Andekar's grandson Ayush Komkar and are currently in jail.
"The guardian minister (referring to Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar ) asserts that criminal activities, menace of 'koyta gang' should be eliminated. But, on the other hand, the list of their candidates says it all. In which principle does this fit in? It is the responsibility of public representatives to maintain the law and order," Mohol said.
The Union minister, however, defended the BJP's decision to give a ticket to Pratibha Chorge, wife of history-sheeter Rohidas Chorge.
"She has no link with criminal activities. She has been working in the social field and one cannot draw a parallel (between two parties giving tickets). I do not know the background of (Rohidas) Chorge. If there is any issue, the party will think over it," Mohol added.
Mohol said several development works benefiting citizens have been undertaken in Pune by the state and Union governments in the last five years.
"These include the expansion of metro rail, addition of more e-buses to strengthen public transport, 24x7 water supply, a medical college, approval for the third and fourth railway lines between Pune and Lonavala, a new terminal at the airport, expansion of Chandni Chowk etc," he said.
The BJP will get backing as Punekars have always supported progressive thinking and development-oriented work, Mohol added.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strong development work is underway in the state and in Pune. Efforts are being made to take Pune forward on the path of development. We are contesting the municipal elections with full strength, and Pune's mayor will once again be from the BJP," he asserted.
Speaking about the flip flop over the alliance with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Mohol said, "In the previous election, BJP had 105 corporators, yet the BJP is in the favour of forging alliance. Despite having fewer seats, Shiv Sena was demanding more than a fixed number." Efforts to form an alliance in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad were beset with differences over seat allocation, he admitted.
"But, now this decision is being taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. As consensus could not be reached at the local level, the matter has gone to the senior leadership," Mohol said.
He also questioned the Shiv Sena's move to issue 150 AB forms (to candidates).
"We were ready to give Shiv Sena 16 seats. We have allotted eight seats to RPI," Mohol said. PTI SPK BNM