Union Minister Muraleedharan, Ex-Kerala Minister Thomas Isaac file nomination

Thiruvananthapuram/ Pathanamthitta, Mar 30 (PTI) Union Minister V Muraleedharan and senior CPI (M) leader T M Thomas Isaac filed their nominations on Saturday for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls which will be held in Kerala on April 26.

Advertisment

While Muraleedharan is contesting as the BJP candidate from nearby Attingal constituency, former state minister Isaac is the nominee of the ruling CPI (M)-LDF for the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat.

Muraleedharan was accorded a grand reception at the constituency by the party workers before he proceeded to file the nomination papers at the district collectorate.

The minister of state for External Affairs also offered prayers at the famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple and Pazhavangadi Ganapathi temple here this morning.

Advertisment

He was accompanied by the leaders of the party's district unit while filing the nomination.

Meanwhile, Isaac held a road show in an open jeep ahead of filing the nomination papers in Pathanamthitta.

While a large number of party workers took part in the procession, state Health Minister Veena George accompanied him in the jeep to the Collectorate.

Advertisment

Both candidates exuded confidence about their victory by a good margin.

According to the Election Commission (EC) notification for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the last date for filing of nominations is April 4.

The nominations would be scrutinised on April 5 and April 8 is the last date for withdrawal of the candidatures, the notification said.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. PTI LGK ROH