Union minister Murugan releases book on PM Modi's policies

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Union minister L Murugan on Saturday released a book on the economic policies pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 25 years in public office.

The book, titled "ModiNomics: The Journey of Inclusive Growth", is authored by Sameer Kochhar, the chairman of the Skoch Group.

"Writing such a work that captures all of 25 years of Prime Minister Modi being in the government must have been a herculean task as it touches upon each and every citizen-oriented scheme launched in Gujarat and thereafter, at the Centre under the leadership of the prime minister," Murugan, the minister of state for information and broadcasting, said.

"It is indeed befitting that ModiNomics is being released at a time when we are all part of the Seva Pakhwada happening in the country," he added.

The book examines both the vision and the outcomes -- financial inclusion, welfare delivery, infrastructure and digital empowerment -- that have shaped India's transformation, an official statement said.