Union Minister Murugan takes part in RSS route march

Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI) Union Minister L Murugan joined several hundreds of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members in taking out the route march in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

A senior office bearer of the RSS said the Pathasanchalan (route March) was a grand success.

The union minister of state for information and broadcasting joined the RSS members at the march in Egmore here.

The route marches were taken out in Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Karur and other districts across Tamil Nadu, following the Madras High Court’s direction to the police to permit the march. PTI JSP KH