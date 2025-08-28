Union Minister Murugan tells TVK chief Vijay to learn from RSS

Chennai, Aug 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP leader and Union Minister of State, L Murugan on Thursday said Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder-leader Vijay should learn from RSS and then criticise it.

Praising the Right wing outfit, Murugan said it was RSS volunteers who respond first during natural calamities, doing good to the society for the sake of change.

Be it the Tsunami of 2004, the floods, or the coronavirus pandemic, RSS volunteers worked for the affected people, Murugan told reporters.

Further, he said that be it any natural calamity, RSS cadres worked for the people. Answering a question, he said, it was welcome if AIADMK listens to the voice of such an organisation.

"It is a 100-year old organisation committed to seva (service), it is an independent organisation," he said about RSS, adding what was wrong if such an organisation guided a party.

To another question, the minister said actor-politician Vijay must learn from the RSS and outlined the gradual growth of the century-old outfit. "Vijay should correct himself. Vijay should learn from the RSS and then, if needed the organisation might be criticised." Murugan said: "See its work, the work for the tribal people in areas like sanitation and education; similarly, the work for the Scheduled Castes and also, whenever natural disasters strike, the RSS workers serve as first responders. Hence, learn from RSS and then you may criticise." He again made it clear that everyone, mainly people like Vijay must learn from the RSS.

On August 21, TVK chief Vijay, addressing his party's second state conference held at Madurai, had slammed the "fascist BJP's direct alliance (with AIADMK)." Indirectly, he hit out at the AIADMK as servile and also alleged that it was corrupt. He slammed the BJP and claimed it had another alliance with others including the RSS to run its 'minority' government at the Centre.

Vijay asked what was the need for his party to join hands with the "Adimai Kootani" (an alliance of servitude) when the party had Makkal Sakthi (people's power) on its side.

His party's alliance would not bow before the RSS and claim to lead a secular alliance to deceive the people, Vijay said.

On the contrary, it shall be a self-respecting alliance. Vijay was indirectly attacking the AIADMK-BJP alliance while hitting out at the RSS.

Parties who join the TVK alliance would be given a share in governance, power --berth in the Cabinet-- following a win in the 2026 Assembly election. The contest would be only between his party and the DMK in the Assembly election next year, Vijay had claimed.