Union Minister Murugan visits family of Pahalgam terror attack victim

Kochi, Apr 29 (PTI) Union Minister L Murugan on Tuesday visited the family of N Ramachandran, who lost his life in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22, official sources said here.

The Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs met Ramachandran's family members at their residence in Edappally here and expressed his condolences, they said.

Ramachandran's daughter, Arathi, who witnessed the terror attack, recounted the gruesome incident they experienced during their tour of the Valley to the minister, sources added.

The minister arrived at the residence after 1 PM and spent nearly 30 minutes with the family.

"The minister expressed solidarity with the grieving family and shared in their sorrow," a source said.

Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack, sparking widespread condemnation and grief across the country. PTI TGB TGB KH