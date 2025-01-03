Union Minister Nadda meets Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra, party leaders

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (PTI) Union Minister and BJP national president J P Nadda met Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra and a few leaders here on Friday, party sources said.

A few MLAs and party workers also met Nadda, sources told PTI.

Nadda, who holds the health and family welfare portfolio, was in Bengaluru in connection with golden jubilee celebrations of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS).

He also inaugurated the new campus of the School of Advanced Studies, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA), Deemed to be University, in Bengaluru.

Nadda's meeting with Vijayendra and others assumes significance as there is discontent among a section of BJP MLAs, especially the Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Yatnal has been vocal against Vijayendra and his father and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

He (Yatnal) has been served notices several times, including the one issued in the first week of December but no disciplinary action has been taken against him yet. PTI GMS KH