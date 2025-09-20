Union minister Naik visits flood-hit areas in Patiala

Patiala, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Minister Shripad Naik on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas of Shutrana Haryau, Shutrana, and Harchandpura here.

He was accompanied by former Union Minister Preneet Kaur and BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha President Jai Inder Kaur.

Naik said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed his cabinet ministers to personally meet families and farmers hit by the floods.

He said the Centre had already released Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab in addition to State Disaster Response Funds, while BJP-ruled states were extending further relief.

Kaur said the Centre remains in touch to address Punjab's demands, as she acknowledged challenges due to the flooding of Ghaggar, Tangri, and Markanda rivers.

"Beyond politics, farmers' issues will be addressed. The government stands firmly with Punjab," Naik said.

Punjab faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades, primarily due to the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets resulting from heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Heavy rains in Punjab exacerbated the floods.

Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Tarn Taran are some of the worst-affected districts in the state. PTI COR CHS VN VN