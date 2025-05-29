Union minister Nimuben Bambhaniya calls on Himanta, discusses implementation of govt schemes

Guwahati, May 29 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, on Thursday called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed the implementation of key government schemes.

Sarma also apprised the minister about the decision to distribute free rice entitlements under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for the months of June, July and August in June itself, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X.

''They discussed the implementation of key government schemes, with a focus on ensuring welfare benefits reach BPL families,'' it said.

The Union minister arrived here on Thursday after concluding a three-day visit to Hailakandi district in Barak Valley, where she assessed the implementation of various government schemes under the Aspirational Districts Programme.

She directed district officials to expedite all pending development work to facilitate Hailakandi’s transformation from an aspirational district into a developed one, an official release said.

She emphasised the importance of leveraging Hailakandi’s abundant natural resources to launch new livelihood-generating projects and boost local incomes.

Bambhaniya also interacted with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), local artisans and members of self-help groups (SHGs).

She expressed satisfaction over the active participation of women-led SHGs in promoting socio-economic development in the region, the release said.

The minister also reviewed departmental efforts in education, healthcare, agriculture, animal husbandry, rural development, public health engineering and the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission.