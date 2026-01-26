Union minister Nityanand Rai hoists national flag at Andaman's Viper Island

Sri Vijaya Puram, Jan 26 (PTI) Union minister Nityanand Rai on Monday unfurled the national flag at the uninhabited Viper Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

This was for the first time since Independence that a Union minister hoisted the national flag at the island, once a Brisish penal settlement before the construction of the Cellular Jail.

Rai, the Union Minister of State for Home, arrived here in the morning and held a brief meeting with the senior officials to discuss various development projects in the archipelago.

Around 12.30 pm, Rai along with senior administration and police officials visited Viper Island where he unfurled the national flag.

Later, he was taken on a guided tour of the island where he was briefed about its history.

Around 2.30 pm, the Union Minister returned to Sri Vijaya Puram and is likely to visit the Cellular Jail to witness the light and sound show in the evening.

The Viper Island is a nearly 20-30 minutes boat journey from Sri Vijaya Puram.

Elaborating on the island's history, historian Pranab Sarkar said, "The British set up a jail at Viper Island in 1867 primarily to confine and torture freedom fighters and political prisoners during the 1857 revolt.

"It was abandoned in 1906, but the ruins of the jail, including the gallows, serve as a national memorial. Freedom fighter Sher Ali Afridi was hanged here after he assassinated Lord Mayo, the Viceroy of India. This place highlights the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters," he said. PTI SN MNB