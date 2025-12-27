Union Minister Nityanand Rai reviews central schemes, new criminal laws in Pondy

Puducherry Dec 27 (PTI) Union Minister Nityanand Rai reviewed the implementation of various welfare schemes sponsored by the Centre in the Union Territory on Saturday.

He also reviewed the operation of the new Criminal laws in Puducherry.

Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam, Speaker R Selvam, legislators, officials of the various departments were among those who were present.

They briefed the central minister on the implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes and also the new criminal laws.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, who spoke at a function in Chinnayapuram near here organised by Smart City Mission for distribution of tenements to the poor, said his government was taking care of the basic amenities of the people.

He further said no one should go hungry and poverty should be eradicated at the earliest. Free rice and also two kg wheat were now available free of cost to all families through public distribution system.

Charging the previous Congress government in Puducherry with having "failed the poor and also the marginalised sections" without addressing their concerns, the CM said old age pension was not raised even by a paise during the previous regime.

"We are now hiking the pension considerably for the aged and differently abled persons," he said adding that housing requirements of the poor were also met fast.

"Our intention is that the Union Territory should be free of huts and concrete houses should be available to all. We are extending housing subsidy at Rs 7 lakhs in coordination with the central government to enable the poor to construct houses," he said.

He thanked the Prime Minister for extending full cooperation to the territorial government to ameliorate the lot of the poor.

He also announced that under housing subsidy, the government would soon make available first instalment of the subsidy to around 1,700 families.

He thanked the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs for visiting Puducherry to unveil several schemes, including the inauguration of tenements and the mini stadium at Anna Thidal.

Rangasamy said Puducherry would soon emerge as a fully developed Union Territory.

Earlier, the central minister offered worship at the Manakula Vinayakar temple. PTI COR ROH