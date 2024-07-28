Union Minister of State for Railways inspects re-development work in Pondy railway station

Puducherry, July 28 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Sakthi V Somanna on Sunday inspected the ongoing redevelopment work in Puducherry railway station.

A release from the Tiruchirappalli Division of Southern Railway said the inspection by the central minister was aimed at reviewing the progress of redevelopment projects in Puducherry station which are set to significantly enhance the passenger amenities and infrastructural facilities.

The Puducherry railway station is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 92 crores. The work involves erection of two main buildings with centralized air conditioning on par with airports with separate drop off and pick up bays, the release said.

Renovation and upgradation of existing platforms and platform shelters, two new Foot Overbridges, new parcel office, drivers room, operational building, sewage treatment plant, parking areas for four wheelers and two wheelers, taxis and autorickshaws.

During inspection, the Union Minister evaluated various features of the redevelopment work including station layout improvement, modernization of facilities and implementation of new safety measures.

He interacted with key project personnel and field staff to acquaint himself with the current status of redevelopment works and to address any operational challenges.

Additional General Manager of Railways Kaushal Kishore, the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) Amit Kumar Manual, the Divisional Railway Manager Tiruchirappali M.S.Anbalagan and Chief Engineer (Construction) K.Ravi Kumar briefed Somanna on the various features of the project.

According to the release, the officials apprised the Minister that the efforts were made to complete the redevelopment work within the stipulated time frame ensuring minimal disruption in passenger services.

Speaker of Puducherry Assembly R Selvam, Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam, and the Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Puducherry S.Selvaganapathy and legislators were among those present. PTI COR ROH