Union Minister Oram inaugurates Tribes Art Fest featuring over 75 artists, 1,000 artworks

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram inaugurated on Monday a 12-day-long Tribes Art Fest that looks to bring together more than 75 artists and over 1,000 artworks representing more than 30 tribal art traditions across the country.

Organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), the festival aims to preserve tribal heritage and provide structured economic empowerment of tribal communities.

"It is among the most comprehensive national showcases of India's tribal visual culture," a press note from the Tribal Ministry said.

Oram, along with other dignitaries, including Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey, and secretary in the ministry Ranjana Chopra, unveiled the official TAF Catalogue, presenting a curated documentation of participating artists, art traditions and artworks featured at the festival.

As part of the cultural segment of the fest, Khmih Creative Society from Shillong, Meghalaya, presented a tribal musical traditions, seamlessly blending tribal rhythms and instruments with a powerful patriotic and contemporary expressions.

Speaking on the occasion, Oram said the ministry has been pursuing an integrated approach to tribal empowerment that combines cultural preservation with socio-economic development.

He highlighted major initiatives, including PM JANMAN for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), DAJGUA for benefit saturation and expansion of Eklavya Model Residential Schools for quality education, and strengthened market linkages through TRIFED.

He also emphasised that platforms such as Tribes Art Fest move beyond symbolic celebration by creating structured market ecosystems, connecting artists with collectors, galleries, corporates, design institutions and citizens, thereby transforming cultural heritage into sustainable and aspirational livelihoods.

The exhibition features art traditions such as Warli (Maharashtra), Gond (Madhya Pradesh), Bhil (MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat), Dokra (West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha), Sohrai (Jharkhand), Koya (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh), Kurumba (Tamil Nadu), Saura (Odisha), Bodo (Assam and North-East), Oraon (Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh), Mandana (Rajasthan, MP), Godna (Bihar, MP, Chhattisgarh), and bamboo crafts from the northeast.

The 12-day programme, which is open to the public from March 3, includes curated walkthroughs, live painting demonstrations, illustrated talks, thematic panel discussions, artist-student mentorship sessions and daily cultural performances featuring tribal music and dance traditions. PTI JP NSD NSD