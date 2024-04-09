Union minister Piyush Goyal steps into new home in Mumbai on Gudi Padwa

Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal, who is the BJP's nominee from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, stepped into his new house here on the auspicious occasion of the Gudi Padwa festival on Tuesday.

Goyal performed a puja and put up a decorated 'Gudi', which symbolises new beginnings, at his home in Borivali area.

Later, speaking to reporters, Rajya Sabha member Goyal said, "Today is a fortunate day. After coming to North Mumbai, I entered my new house with the blessings of Goddess Laxmi. I could celebrate the Hindu New Year with my party workers. I wish them a very Happy New Year." Mumbai North sitting MP Gopal Shetty was also present at Goyal's new house.

The BJP has this time dropped Shetty and given ticket to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

Polling in all six constituencies of Mumbai will be held on May 20. PTI ND MVG GK