Union Minister Piyush Goyal thanks T'gana voters for supporting BJP candidates in LS polls

Hyderabad, Jun 30 (PTI) Thanking the voters of Telangana for electing eight BJP candidates as Lok Sabha members in the recently concluded polls, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the NDA government would work for the state's development with commitment.
After listening to PM Narendra Modi's address in latest episode of 'Mann ki Baat' along with BJP activists here, Goyal said the citizens of Telangana elected eight BJP Lok Sabha members, up from four last time.
"I would like to assure that the Modi government, in its historic third term, would always be ready for Telangana's development," he told reporters.
The BJP won eight of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the recent general elections.
Goyal also praised the Indian team for its victory in the T20 World Cup and the performances of Virat Kohli that always enhanced the country's prestige.
Goyal wished former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on the eve of his 75th birthday. He recalled the contributions of Naidu as Union Minister and Vice President.
The Union Commerce Minister held an interaction with tobacco farmers and industry stakeholders here on Saturday evening.
"Reiterated Modi Govt's commitment to protecting the interests of our farmers and deliberated on innovative & collaborative strategies to drive sustainable growth in the tobacco sector," Goyal said in a post on X (formerly twitter).
BJP MP and the party's Andhra Pradesh unit president D Purandeswari also attended the event.