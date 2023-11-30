Union minister Pradhan inaugurates Kendriya Vidyalaya at NIT-Rourkela in Odisha

Rourkela (Odisha), Nov 30 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday inaugurated a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and laid foundation stones of six projects worth Rs 250 crore on NIT-Rourkela campus in Odisha.

The projects include a 1,000-bed boys hostel, three 500-bed girls hostels, a sewage treatment plant and a faculty residential complex.

There were two KVs in Rourkela, but today the city got a third one, Pradhan said.

Speaking about the achievements of NIT-Rourkela, he said, "It is the glory of our country and identity of our state. Over 8,000 students from India and abroad including 3,000 from Odisha are studying in this institution." The minister exhorted the students and faculty to work for the betterment of the country. NIT-Rourkela should create more wealth creators as this will take the country forward and help it become a developed nation by 2047, he said.

NIT Rourkela director K Umamaheshwar Rao said one of the primary objectives of National Education Policy (NEP) is to eliminate any disparity in access to education for children of all communities and other socio-economically disadvantaged groups.

"Towards this, NIT Rourkela, through the Kendriya Vidyalaya, is aiming to provide high-quality education to all," he said. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB