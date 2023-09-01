Union minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Rajasthan govt of scam in Jal Jeevan Mission

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Justifying the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Rajasthan, Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday accused the Congress government in the state of orchestrating a scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Without naming anyone, Joshi alleged that a Rajasthan minister and some local MLAs were involved in the scam.

"Gehlot government's minister and some local level MLAs are involved in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam. When you indulge in corruption, the ED conducts raid. I only want to say that CM (Ashok) Gehlot and the Congress government has no moral authority to remain in power even for a single minute," he said.

He further said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talks about 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' but in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan, it means "crime against women, Dalits and seers".

"Mohabbat ki Dukan in Rajasthan means atrocities on Dalits, rape and murder of women, seers and saints. A minister in the state government says that Rajasthan is a state of 'mard' (men)," he said, adding that people will "throw out" the Congress from power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Asked about BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal's comment against Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Joshi said he has a habit of speaking against the party line. He said the MLA should reply to the notice of indiscipline served on him.

"The BJP is a party which does not tolerate indiscipline," Joshi added.

Joshi said BJP president J P Nadda will launch 'Parivartan Yatra' in Sawai Madhopur on Saturday. The party will launch four yatras from different locations between Saturday and Tuesday and each yatra will be inaugurated by a central leader.

The second yatra, which will be launched by Union Hone Minister Amit Shah, will start on September 3 from Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur. The third yatra will be launched from Ramdevra in Jaisalmer on September 4 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the fourth yatra on September 5 from Gogamedi, Hanumangrh. PTI SDA MNK MNK CK