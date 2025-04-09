Union Minister Pralhad Joshi arrives in Lucknow to review state government schemes

Lucknow, Apr 9 (PTI) Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday to review various state government schemes in the capital and engage in discussions with local farmers.

According to government sources, Joshi's programme is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Upon his arrival, the Union minister spoke to the media and said that his discussions will focus on the PM Surya Ghar Yojana in the renewable energy sector, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana concerning food security, and the wheat procurement process.

"We will hold detailed talks with the chief minister and senior officials on these matters," Joshi said.

He expressed confidence that all schemes are progressing well in Uttar Pradesh.

"If anything else is to be done, it will be done together by the centre and the state," he said. PTI CDN NB