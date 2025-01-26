Union Minister Pralhad Joshi honours Padma Shri awardee Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar

Bengaluru, Jan 26 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday honoured renowned Gondhali folk artist Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar from Bagalkote, who was selected for the Padma Shri award, at his residence in Delhi.

The Prime Minister had also praised Sugatekar in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

In a post on Sunday, Joshi, who holds the Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution portfolio, shared his experience of meeting the folk singer and Gondhali artist, stating, "I had the opportunity to meet Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar, a folk singer and Gondali artist from Bagalkot district of our state, who was selected for the Padma Shri -- 2025, at my residence." The Minister noted that Sugatekar has dedicated 71 years to the art of singing Gondhali songs and has even received an honorary doctorate from Janapada University.

"Although he was born in a very poor family and did not have the opportunity to go to school and learn to read and write, today he has become immensely popular by singing thousands of songs by memorising them," Joshi said in a post on 'X'.

He also congratulated other Padma awardees from Karnataka, including veteran actor Anant Nag, Hassan Raghu, Ricky Kej, and oncologist Vijayalakshmi Deshamane.

"Karnataka beams with pride as our luminaries shine bright with the Padma Awards 2025!" Joshi wrote in another post.

A total of six individuals from Karnataka were honoured with the prestigious Padma Awards this year. PTI GMS ROH