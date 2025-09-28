Union Minister Pralhad Joshi raises concerns over Karnataka caste survey data

Hubballi (Karnataka), Sep 28 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday expressed apprehension that caste survey data in Karnataka could be sold, raising doubts about the intentions behind the exercise.

Speaking to reporters here, Joshi questioned the scope of the survey, saying, "Many unwanted details are being collected. There are 60 questions, which include—what’s your income, how much income tax have you paid, what’s your monthly income, are there widows in your house, have you ever faced casteist discrimination, and whether you are a member of a social organisation. What will you do with these details? You said you are doing only a caste survey.” He alleged that the ruling Congress had been talking about a caste census for nearly two decades, starting when there was a coalition government led by the late N Dharam Singh in Karnataka between May 28, 2004, and January 28, 2006.

“The Congress government spent money in 2013 but did nothing till 2018,” Joshi charged.

“After coming to power in 2023, the Congress again spoke about the caste census, saying it had all the data but dumped it later after spending Rs 174 crore. Now again they are saying they have dropped certain castes," Joshi claimed.

He also alleged that the government was threatening enumerators to collect all details and questioned the safety of the data. “The data should be secured, but is it safe?” he asked.

Claiming the caste survey data has already been leaked, Joshi alleged, “Neither I nor my family will provide any information to the enumerators. The Congress party is such a pathetic political party that it will sell the data. Today, data has become too costly. They (Congress) are up for selling the data.” He further alleged, “Just to divert public attention from their internal strife and to win the confidence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has hatched the conspiracy of conducting caste census.” The Congress government in Karnataka has undertaken a social and educational survey, nicknamed the caste census, at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore. The survey commenced on September 22 and is scheduled to conclude on October 7.

There has been no immediate response from Congress to Joshi's claims.