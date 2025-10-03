Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reviews key railway projects in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday chaired a review meeting on ongoing and proposed railway projects with Mukul Saran Mathur, General Manager, South Western Railway in Hubballi, officials said.

According to a statement by South Western Railway, during the review, the Minister assessed the progress of key projects in Karnataka including the Hubballi–Ankola new line, Tumkur–Chitradurga new line, Dharwad–Belgaum new line, Bagalkot–Kudachi line, Gadag–Wadi line, and the ongoing works on Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs).

He was also briefed on the Gadag–Yalvigi new line DPR (Detailed Project Report), which is scheduled to be submitted to the Railway Board by December 2025, it said.

The Minister further reviewed the redevelopment of Hubballi station at an estimated cost of Rs 397 crore, along with details of the DPR for the Hubballi–Ankola new line project estimated at Rs 17,000 crore.

He emphasised the need for speedy execution of railway developmental works and assured full support from the central government in resolving any bottlenecks, it added. PTI AMP ROH