Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urges Rahul to apologise for alleged insult to PM Modi

Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge should ask party leader Rahul Gandhi to apologize for the alleged abuse directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Hurling abuses at the PM's late mother is "highly condemnable", said Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

"Kharge ji is such a senior leader, he should ask Rahul Gandhi to apologise," he told PTI Videos here.

Joshi offered prayers at the famous pandal at Balapur in Hyderabad along with Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on the occasion of ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. PTI SJR SJR ROH