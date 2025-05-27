Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav calls yoga important for present, future health

Puducherry, May 27 (PTI) Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Tuesday that yoga is an important need of the present and also an integral part of a healthy future.

Inaugurating a 25-day countdown to the main event of the International Day of Yoga 2025—under the banner Yoga Mahotsav 2025—organised by the Morarji Desai Institute of Yoga, Jadhav said that ever since the United Nations recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, following the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crores of people from more than 170 countries across continents have adopted yoga.

"The Yoga Yatra, which began in 2015, has continued uninterrupted for the past ten years,” Jadhav said, adding, "Yoga is the best model for health and wellness." The principles of yoga help cultivate and develop positive health, which helps us cope with stress much better, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH (Independent Charge) said.

He further stated that yoga "is a free health insurance that increases our immunity, keeping us healthy and happy by reducing stress." The minister also said that yoga transcends barriers of age, gender, and background, calling it a "universal language of peace and harmony." Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly R Selva, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, and several officials were present at the event.

Jadhav also inaugurated a newly renovated Emergency Medicine and Trauma Care Block at the centrally administered Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) built at a cost of Rs 4.74 crore. PTI COR SSK