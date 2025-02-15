Union minister protests vandalisation of panchayat office in Bengal's Santipur

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday led a rally at Santipur in West Bengal's Nadia district protesting the alleged vandalisation of a BJP-controlled panchayat office in the area.

Majumdar alleged that local TMC leaders and activists were involved in the vandalisation of the office on February 13.

"No amount of intimidation, strong-arm tactics or threat will work. BJP will counter the goondaism of Trinamool Congress and will continue to work for the people of Santipur. Our fight against TMC's corruption will only grow stronger," Majumdar, also the state BJP president, said.

TMC supporters in the area had allegedly vandalised the Santipur panchayat office on February 13 in protest against "corruption" by panchayat representatives belonging to the saffron party and deprivation of work for TMC supporters in the area in state and central project work.

The BJP claimed that the TMC's charges were false and that the ruling party in the state wants to intimidate saffron party activists in the area to dislodge them from power in the local panchayat.

Majumdar later visited the Santipur State General Hospital in the wake of allegations by the family of a patient that they were given a medicine strip by the hospital the date of which had already expired.

The name of the hospital also came to fore on Friday when a doctor had allegedly forced the father of a child to sweep the floor after his daughter, a patient, vomited at the outdoor, triggering an outcry in the state.

The hospital authority has formed a committee to inquire into the issue.

Expressing concern over the state of affairs in the hospital, he said, "The healthcare system in West Bengal has collapsed and the health authorities do not care about the treatment of the common people at state-run health facilities in Kolkata and as well as in other districts." "The experience of the two ordinary patients at Santipur hospital testify how the 'Aam Aadmi' is being treated in state-run hospitals," he added.

Dismissing the BJP's allegations, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "Leaders like Sukanta Majumdar are prone to making such false claims and issuing threats to boost the sagging morale of their party activists." "Also, the TMC has no role in any incident of rampage at the local panchayat office. It can either be due to infighting within BJP or a reflection of local people's anger against the way BJP is running the panchayat," he added. PTI SUS ACD