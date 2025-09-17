Union minister Puri flags off Jagriti Yatra from Patna Sahib on Modi’s 75th birthday

Patna, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife Lakshmi Puri visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, here on Wednesday and offered prayers.

They also took part in the flagging off of the ‘Jagriti Yatra’ from Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh in Patna Sahib to commemorate the 350th Shahidi Shatabdi of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Maharaj.

The yatra aims to spread awareness of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s supreme sacrifice and eternal teachings.

Sharing phorographs of his visit to Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, Puri wrote on X, "Lakshmi and I were deeply blessed to seek blessings and pay obeisance at Takhat Sri Harmandir Ji in Patna Sahib on Wednesday. We joined members of the Sikh Sangat in praying for Chardi Kala, good health and long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on the joyous occasion of his 75th birthday today".

"The Jagriti Yatra, which was flagged off on this momentous day in the presence of a large gathering of Sikh Sangat, will proceed towards Sri Anandpur Sahib, passing through various states of the country and spreading the holy message of Guru Sahib's supreme sacrifice and the eternal teachings of Guru Sahib", Puri, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, wrote.

Later, talking to reporters, Puri said, "I feel very fortunate to be here on such an auspicious day. Today marks the beginning of the Jagriti Yatra. It is also the birthday of PM Modi Ji and coincides with Vishwakarma Day. I have just offered my prayers at the Gurdwara Sahib for the PM's long life, good health, and continued service to society and the country".

Puri said from the very beginning of the PM's life, he has dedicated himself to the development of the nation.

"It is not only the economy that has improved, but we have also seen progress in supporting the most vulnerable segments of society," he said.

"The government has resolved to build 4 crore pucca houses for the poor and provide 3 crore additional houses to those in need. The government has also ensured that gas cylinders are distributed to our sisters," he added.

Takhat Sri Patna Sahib, also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five takhats of the Sikhism. Its construction was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna, in 1666. He also spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib. PTI PKD MNB