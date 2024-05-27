Union minister Puri interacts with transgender tea seller in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday here interacted with a transgender tea seller who is a beneficiary of the Narendra Modi government's microfinance initiative.

Puri commended Mona's diligence in managing a thriving tea stall and had a cup of tea made by her.

Mona's story is truly inspiring as despite financial and societal odds, she could carve her path as a successful entrepreneur, the minister said.

Puri highlighted the central government initiative PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi or PM SVANidhi under which microfinancing is provided to enterprises like tea vendors, initially starting with loans of Rs 10,000, which can eventually rise to Rs. 50,000, all interest-free.

"A quick cup of chai and payment made using the phone in Chandigarh at the roadside tea stall being run by Mona Ji," Puti said in a post on X on Monday.

Micro businesses are a source of dignified livelihood and empowerment to those from the vulnerable sections of the society, he said.

"More than 64 lakh street vendors and micro entrepreneurs across the country have benefited from nearly 85 lakh PM SVANidhi loans amounting to about Rs 11,500 cr disbursed so far under the compassionate leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji.

"PM SVANidhi Yojana was launched by PM Modi Ji to help street vendors and micro-entrepreneurs overcome the difficulties their businesses faced during Covid," Puri added in the post.

The Union minister noted that previously these vendors did not have certifications and municipal officials used to take away their carts.

Now they have certificates and no longer face such problems, he said.

"I met a dhaba owner who has been running it for the last 38 years and a transgender tea seller Mona who is selling tea very successfully in Chandigarh's industrial area. They all have been helped because of the microfinance facility," Puri said. PTI CHS SKY SKY