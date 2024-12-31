Union minister Puri praises UP CM, says 17 lakh PMAY-U homes provided during Adityanath's tenure

Lucknow, Dec 31 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday showered praise on Yogi Adityanath, saying 17 lakh homes under PMAY-U were provided during his tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Advertisment

He also took a dig at former chief minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

Puri said in a post on X, "The team is the same, the system is the same… only the leadership changed and the results are unprecedented!" "During the tenure of Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, only 17,000 poor people were provided permanent homes under PMAY-U (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban) whereas this figure crossed 17 lakh during the tenure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath!" he added in the post in Hindi.

The intentions of a chief minister towards the poor are clearly visible here, the Union minister said. PTI NAV MAN SZM SZM