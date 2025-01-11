Union Minister Puri says he will support if Mangaluru were to organise Energy Security summit

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 11 (PTI) Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has urged Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta to organise an energy security summit in Mangaluru in collaboration with oil marketing companies.

Puri was addressing a session on India’s energy security at the seventh edition of the Mangaluru Literature Festival on Saturday.

He said the proposed summit could serve as an extension of India Energy Week, which he described as the “fulcrum” of the country's energy sector engagements.

“We can easily do it. If you want to organise an event here, talk to the oil marketing companies—I will support it,” the Minister said in response to a question on expanding energy summits beyond major cities.

Puri also invited the public to attend India Energy Week, scheduled next month.

“We started three years ago, and today it is the largest energy show in the world. It integrates fossil fuels, emerging technologies, and startups in the energy sector,” added Puri.

He said a permanent exhibition facility is being developed in Goa on the land provided by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), similar to Bharat Mandapam and YashoBhoomi in Delhi, to host global energy conferences. PTI COR JR ROH