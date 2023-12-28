Union Minister R K Singh inaugurates Vishram Sadan at NIMHANS in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 28 (PTI) Union Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday inaugurated a two-storey Vishram Sadan, which would provide boarding and lodging facility for the attendants of patients at NIMHANS here.

The Vishram Sadan, built at a cost of about Rs 23 crore by public sector undertaking Powergrid corporation, has 270 beds. All the 55 rooms of this Sadan are equipped with all necessary facilities and are capable of providing the maximum possible comfort to the attendants of the patients, officials said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the function through virtual mode and appreciated the contribution of Powergrid CSR to support hospitals to improve patient amenities.

He lauded the contribution of NIMHANS for its high-quality patient care for people from all over the country and appreciated the diligence of the doctors and staff, particularly during Covid-19.

Karnataka Minister K J George, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and senior officials of Powergrid were also present.

Addressing the gathering, R K Singh appreciated the noble efforts of POWERGRID and said, “Poor people from far flung areas will be benefited from this POWERGRID Vishram Sadan.” He highlighted the commendable efforts made by central government to provide affordable power to the common man.

Noting that this activity of CSR by POWERGRID gives most satisfaction because it helps the poorest of the poor, the Power Minister said, "There are millions of people who cannot afford to go to the private sector, who do not have the money to get themselves treated. There are government hospitals but then the problem is that in our culture, when somebody goes for treatment, the family goes with them." "The patient has two or three attendants and this is natural… Just imagine such families coming to Bangalore from some remote place in Bengal or somewhere else. Can you imagine them to look for a location to stay and how difficult and unaffordable it would be… That is the great thing about this particular CSR activity that it helps people who need help." The Union Minister also affirmed that the priority of the Centre was to strengthen the health sector and said the Ayushman Bharat card ensures that the poor families don’t fall into debt if someone becomes ill.

"So, this Ayushman Bharat card is also helping poor families... people actually don’t have to fall into debt if some family member requires medical treatment. In this endeavour, government companies will also come forward and help." Powergrid has built similar Vishram Sadans at AIIMS, New Delhi, IGIMS, Patna, DMCH Darbhanga, KGMU, Lucknow, Guwahati and Vadodara for the benefit of the masses. PTI AMP ROH