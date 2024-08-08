Union minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary proposes recharging defunct borewells

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary on Thursday proposed recharging defunct borewells with minimal investment of just Rs 1,500 per unit to help raise the depleting water table. Speaking at the ASSOCHAM conference on 'Enhancing water use efficiency', Choudhary emphasized the urgent need for water conservation amid growing concerns over water scarcity.

"We can recharge defunct borewells with minimal investment, approximately Rs 1,500 per borewell, to help raise the water table," Choudhary said.

He also stressed the importance of river cleaning and increased plantation to combat global warming and enhance oxygen levels.

"Cleaning our rivers is crucial as 80 per cent of the oxygen generation in the sea comes from plankton, which thrives when we keep our seas clean." The minister also pointed out the government's efforts to ensure zero liquid waste discharge from industries and the establishment of sewage treatment plants in major cities.

"Our government is focused on conserving water and reducing the consumption of palatable water. We are promoting crops that require less water to address the falling groundwater levels," he said.

Sunil Kumar Ambast, Chairman of the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, also spoke at the event.

He highlighted the impact of population growth on water availability, noting that the current per capita water availability in India is just 1400 cubic metres per year, below the sufficient level of 1700 cubic metres.

Ambast stressed the need for corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in water conservation and praised government programmes like the Jan Suraaj Abhiyan and Mission Kakatiya in Telangana.

Anuj Kanwal, Commissioner of the Command Area Development & Water Management, Ministry of Jal Shakti, underscored the importance of efficient water use, particularly in agriculture.

"Water usage has increased in the past years. To achieve a developed India (Viksit Bharat), water must be managed efficiently at all levels. Technology plays a vital role in enhancing water use efficiency, and we need more awareness and proper utilization to make India water secure," Kanwal stated. PTI UZM UZM KVK KVK