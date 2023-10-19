Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar unveils skill training programme in Tripura

Agartala: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday unveiled ‘Heartland Tripura’, a project to provide skill training to the youth of the northeastern state.

This will help the entire northeastern region attract investment and create job opportunities, the minister of state for entrepreneurship and skill development said.

“Tripura has been lagging behind for the past many years in terms of physical infrastructure, digital connectivity and skilled manpower. In the past six to eight years, the northeastern region witnessed massive development in digital connectivity.

“The programme which is unveiled today will make not only Tripura but also the entire northeast a place of investment and job opportunity,” he told the media after the event.

Chandrasekhar said cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon and Hyderabad have become hubs of economic activities and startups and widened the scope of job opportunities around 15 years back taking advantage of the pool of skilled and talented workforce and physical infrastructure.

“We want to rerun the same cycle in Tripura by roping in big companies like Deloitte. There will be a lot of opportunities in the coming days and I appeal to the youth not to miss the scopes which are coming their way. Merely acquiring degrees will not be enough (to get jobs). If you have skill, you have scope at hand,” he said.

The project will be implemented by Deloitte India, a UK-based multinational company, and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Agartala, to provide skill training to the youth of the state.

Chandrasekhar said he would bring another company to the northeastern state to increase the skill and empower artisans under the Vishwakarma scheme.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, was present at the programme.