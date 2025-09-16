Union minister Raksha Khadse reviews flood-affected areas in Patiala

Patiala, Sep 16 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse on Tuesday visited the flood-hit areas of Samana and Sanaur constituencies in Punjab's Patiala to review the situation and interact with affected families.

She was accompanied by former Union Minister Preneet Kaur.

The leaders visited Dudhan Gujran, Budhmor, Mehmoodpur, Jalan Kheri, Sassi Gujran and Dharamheri villages, which were severely impacted by flooding due to the Tangri, Markanda and Ghaggar rivers.

Interacting with reporters, Khadse said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed all Union ministers of state to personally visit the affected areas and assess the ground situation, interact with farmers, and submit detailed reports to his office.

Kaur, who recalled that Patiala had faced a similar devastation in 2023, emphasised the urgent need for solutions through inter-state coordination between Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

She said Patiala and large parts of Punjab have suffered 100 per cent crop loss, with hundreds of acres left uncultivable.

Regarding the flooding caused by Haryana's Hansi-Butana canal, Kaur said a 10-member farmers' committee from Dharamheri village has recently met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Following this, Deputy Commissioner of Kaithal on Monday held a crucial meeting with farmers from border villages in both Punjab and Haryana.

Kaur had earlier claimed that some villages in Patiala were flooded due to water released from the Hansi-Butana canal on the Haryana side.

Both the leaders assured farmers that their grievances will be communicated directly to the Prime Minister and that a short-term relief as well as a permanent framework to mitigate flood damage will be pursued. PTI COR CHS RUK RUK