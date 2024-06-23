Union minister Ramdas Athawale advocates caste census

Indore, Jun 23 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said the RPI (A), under his leadership, supports conducting a caste census in the country and believes a viable solution should be identified.

Speaking to reporters in Indore, Athawale wondered whether Article 17 of the Constitution, which abolishes casteism, complicates the feasibility of conducting a caste-based census.

"My party demands that some way should be found because once the caste-based census is done, we will know the percentage of every caste in the population," the MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment said.

Athawale further said that if future decisions include extending reservation benefits to every caste based on their population share, his party would not oppose it, acknowledging the existence of poverty across all castes.

Taking a jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Athawale questioned, "I want to ask Gandhi that when the Congress government was in power at the Centre, why was the caste census not conducted?" Addressing concerns about the NEET examination, the Union minister assured that the Education Ministry is taking all necessary measures to prevent any malpractices in future entrance exams.

Athawale claimed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 170 to 180 seats out of 288 in the Maharashtra assembly elections, due in October this year.

"Not the issue of Constitution but the issue of development will work in the Maharashtra elections. We will rectify the mistakes committed (in the Lok Sabha elections) and enter the electoral fray," he added. PTI HWP ADU NSK